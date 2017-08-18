New St. Charles Parish Levee a 'Step in right direction'

St. Charles Parish is building a new, 33-mile long, west bank levee and pump system to protect communities and industrial plants from Luling to Lafourche. The goal is to protect against water washing in from the Gulf of Mexico during a heavy storm.

WWLTV 6:21 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

