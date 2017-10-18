Report: St. Charles Parish President had painkillers in system during traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS -- St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran had three different painkillers in his system when he was pulled over and jailed in Kenner last month, according to a report.

The New Orleans Advocate reported Cochran allegedly had hydrocodone, oxycodone and oxymorphone in his system according to the results of a blood test.

Cochran was jailed in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, after Kenner Police arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to police, Cochran had “red, glossy eyes and delayed speech.” Cochran told the officer he came to Kenner to drop off paperwork at his secretary’s home. Cochran stated that he had not been swerving when the officer informed him of the reason he was stopped, according to the arrest report.

Cochran also reportedly told an officer after his arrest, "Well, I guess this means I should fill out my resignation papers ... man, I should have stayed home."

Cochran was released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center due to prison overcrowding.

He is due in court to answer the charges on Dec. 4.

According to a St. Charles Parish spokesman, Cochran remains on the job and for now, he is not driving his parish vehicle.

Read the full police report below:

Police report on the arrest of Lawrence Cochran by Sam Winstrom on Scribd

© 2017 WWL-TV