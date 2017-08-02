Search on for gunman in St. Charles Parish shooting

BOUTTE, LA. - Deputies in St. Charles Parish are investigating a shooting in Boutte Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 14000 block of Hwy. 90. The shooting caused Hahnville High School to briefly go into lockdown due to police activity. The school lockdown was lifted at 11:37 a.m.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s, approximately 5’10” with dreadlocks. He wore a dark-colored hoodie with horizontal white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office detective Jenni Barrette at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 483-6807.

