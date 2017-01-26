WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Sheriff: Crime hits 20 year low in St. Charles Parish

Kristen Pierce talks about the crime in St. Charles Parish.

Kristin Pierce, WWL 7:27 PM. CST January 26, 2017

LULING, La. -- Overall crime in St. Charles Parish is on a downward trend, hitting a 20 year low.

The sheriff's office said there has been a 13 percent decrease in overall crime.

Deputies look at seven different categories: murder, rape, robbery, burglary, assaults, theft and auto theft. They add up all the numbers and come up with the overall crime.

In 2015, nearly 1800 crimes were reported, which Sheriff Greg Champagne said was pretty good for the parish but in 2016, overall crime dropped to about 1,550. Sheriff Champagne said this is a team effort and deputies depend on help from residents. 

(© 2017 WWL)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories