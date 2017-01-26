Sheriff: Crime hits 20 year low in St. Charles Parish

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LULING, La. -- Overall crime in St. Charles Parish is on a downward trend, hitting a 20 year low.

The sheriff's office said there has been a 13 percent decrease in overall crime.

Deputies look at seven different categories: murder, rape, robbery, burglary, assaults, theft and auto theft. They add up all the numbers and come up with the overall crime.

In 2015, nearly 1800 crimes were reported, which Sheriff Greg Champagne said was pretty good for the parish but in 2016, overall crime dropped to about 1,550. Sheriff Champagne said this is a team effort and deputies depend on help from residents.

