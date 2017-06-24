Sheriff: One dead after double shooting in St. Rose

ST. ROSE, La. -- One person is in the hospital and a man is dead after a shooting Friday night in St. Rose.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of East Club Drive.

Deputies said two men were shot, and one died at the scene. There is no word on the other man's condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.

