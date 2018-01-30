WWL
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

St. Charles Catholic High School honors alumnus, veteran

The school dedicated a 60-foot tall memorial tower to Lt. Colonel Robert Hymel.

WWLTV 6:36 PM. CST January 30, 2018

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace honored one of its alumnus on Tuesday as it dedicated a 60-foot tall memorial tower to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Hymel. 

Hymel survived a place crash during the Vietnam War but later died working in the Pentagon on September 11. 

The tower also honors The Knights of Columbus as Hymel was a dedicated member of the service organization. 
 

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories