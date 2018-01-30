St. Charles Catholic High School honors alumnus, veteran

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace honored one of its alumnus on Tuesday as it dedicated a 60-foot tall memorial tower to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Hymel.
Hymel survived a place crash during the Vietnam War but later died working in the Pentagon on September 11.
The tower also honors The Knights of Columbus as Hymel was a dedicated member of the service organization.
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs