St. Charles Parish asked to conserve water

This is the St. Charles Parish EOC. The parish is strongly urging residents, businesses and industry to minimize water usage until further notice. The East and West Bank Waterworks facilities are near full capacity and the recommendation is being made to avoid a complete shutdown of the parish's entire municipal water system.
Residents, businesses and industry are advised against running water overnight and other non-essential uses of water until further notice.
