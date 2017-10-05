WWL
St. Charles Parish declares state of emergency ahead of TS Nate

WWLTV 3:35 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

Officials issued a state of emergency late Thursday morning, urging residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nate.

Parish officials asked residents to watch local weather reports as tropical weather is expected to hit the area Saturday and Sunday, as well as clear drains and ditches around their homes and securing personal property.

Sandbagging locations in the parish are expected to be open at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Click here for a list of locations.

The parish Emergency Operations Center of St. Charles Parish can be reached at (985) 783-5050.

