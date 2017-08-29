St. Charles Parish residents asked to minimize sewer use as heavy rain falls

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

ST. CHARLES PARISH -- A parish-wide sewer notice is in effect for St. Charles Parish.

According to The Department of Wastewater, residents should minimize their sewer use until further notice due to heavy rain in the area.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the parish until 10:30 a.m. as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Harvey move over Louisiana, dropping heavy rain.

