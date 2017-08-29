WWL
Close
Live Video Harvey weather coverage
Weather Alert 32 weather alerts
Close

St. Charles Parish residents asked to minimize sewer use as heavy rain falls

WWL Breaking Live Video

WWLTV 9:39 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

ST. CHARLES PARISH -- A parish-wide sewer notice is in effect for St. Charles Parish.

According to The Department of Wastewater, residents should minimize their sewer use until further notice due to heavy rain in the area.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the parish until 10:30 a.m. as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Harvey  move over Louisiana, dropping heavy rain.

For the latest forecast and warnings, click here.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories