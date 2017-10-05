St. Charles Parish: TS Nate preps

St. Charles Parish, LA – Parish President Larry Cochran has declared a state of emergency at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 5 in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nate.

St. Charles Parish officials are also urging residents to monitor weather reports and prepare for tropical weather Saturday and Sunday by clearing drains and ditches around their homes and making sure all items around their property be picked up or brought inside. Residents can report any debris piles or blocked culverts to EOC at (985) 783-5050.

The Department of Public Works has inspected and cleaned ditches, catch basins and drainage infrastructure parishwide. The Emergency Operations Center will have extra staff on duty throughout the event and is prepared to fully activate if needed.

SANDBAGS

By 8:30 a.m. all sandbagging locations in the parish will be open. A complete list of the locations can be found here http://stcharlesparish-la.gov/government/special-sections/hurricane-preparedness/sandbag-locations

Any questions may be directed to the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center at (985) 783-5050 24 hours a day. Parish social media sites will be updated continuously at www.facebook.com/stcharlesgov and www.twitter.com

© 2017 WWL-TV