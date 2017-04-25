Teen victim takes stand in sex case against ex-teacher

Tuesday, Shelley Dufresne, 34, was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile. (Photo: WWL-TV)

GRETNA – A former teacher at Destrehan High accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her English students is on trial for one of the alleged encounters, which is said to have occurred in Jefferson Parish.



Shelley Dufresne faces two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and a maximum of 10 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.



Dufresne previously pleaded guilty to obscenity and admitted to sex with the teen at a location in St. Charles Parish. She was given probation, ordered to pay a fine and told to spend time at an in-patient mental health facility.



Dufresne was married with three children when the encounters occurred. The teen, who was put on the stand Tuesday, said the relationship started on social media and moved to texting, phone calls, kissing in the classroom and then sex in various locations.



At one point the teen said he took a video to show his friends, but deleted it when he became scared. He has a civil suit against the St. Charles Parish school board and the two teachers he was allegedly involved with – Dufresne, and another teacher, Rachel Respess.

