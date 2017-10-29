Woman dead after head-on collision in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. -- A New Orleans woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.

Louisiana State Police said 45-year-old Holly Hunter died in a wreck on LA 3127 west near LA 3141.

Troopers said Arnold was driving a Honda SUV around 1 a.m. when it collided with a Nissan Altima head-on. Arnold was not wearing a seat belt, according to State Police, and was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Altima, 25-year-old Gabrielle Smith of Boutte, was brought to an area hospital with critical injuries.

State Police said impairment is unknown and toxicology tests are still pending. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

