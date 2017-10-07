St. James Parish: Nate preps

This is the latest information as of noon on Oct. 7:

St. James Parish officials are urging residents to complete preparations in advance of Hurricane Nate making landfall.

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are in effect for St. James Parish until further notice. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm wind conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours.

The National Weather Service expects three to five inches of rain as well as the potential for tropical storm force winds gusting to hurricane strength within the area from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Curfew/Evacuations

There is no curfew or evacuations issued for St. James Parish.

Sandbagging Locations

If necessary, sand and bags are available for sandbagging at the following locations:

East Bank

Grand Point Fire Station

32122 LA Highway 642

Paulina, LA 70763

North Airline Fire Station

1502 North Airline Highway

Gramercy, LA 70052

River Road Fire Station

407 West Jefferson Highway

Gramercy, LA 70052

Floyd Marshall Building

2431 Louisiana Avenue

Lutcher, LA 70071

West Bank

South Vacherie Fire and Rescue Training Center

29126 Health Unit Road

Vacherie, LA 70090

North Vacherie Welcome Fire Station

8120 King View Street

St. James, LA 70086

Residents need to bring their own shovel and bag their own sand.

Recreational Boating

All public boat launches in St. James Parish are closed to recreational traffic until further notice.

Community Events and Activities

The St. Michael’s Festival has been rescheduled to Oct. 14 and 15 due to Hurricane Nate.

Solid Waste Collection Sites

The solid waste collection sites will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and open at noon Sunday, Oct. 8.

Welcome and Tourist Information Center

The Welcome and Tourist Information Center will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and is closed Sunday, Oct. 8.

Precautionary Preparedness Actions

Residents are asked to remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains and secure loose items near homes and businesses. Also, please avoid placing debris in ditches, drainage canals, and on the side of the road that may impede drainage.

The St. James Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is monitoring weather conditions and has been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to receive the latest weather forecasts. It is imperative that residents monitor local weather stations for any weather updates.



