St. James Parish: Nate preps

This is the latest information as of noon on Oct. 7:
St. James Parish officials are urging residents to complete preparations in advance of Hurricane Nate making landfall.
A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are in effect for St. James Parish until further notice. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm wind conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours.
The National Weather Service expects three to five inches of rain as well as the potential for tropical storm force winds gusting to hurricane strength within the area from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 8.
Curfew/Evacuations
There is no curfew or evacuations issued for St. James Parish.
Sandbagging Locations
If necessary, sand and bags are available for sandbagging at the following locations:
East Bank
Grand Point Fire Station
32122 LA Highway 642
Paulina, LA 70763
North Airline Fire Station
1502 North Airline Highway
Gramercy, LA 70052
River Road Fire Station
407 West Jefferson Highway
Gramercy, LA 70052
Floyd Marshall Building
2431 Louisiana Avenue
Lutcher, LA 70071
West Bank
South Vacherie Fire and Rescue Training Center
29126 Health Unit Road
Vacherie, LA 70090
North Vacherie Welcome Fire Station
8120 King View Street
St. James, LA 70086
Residents need to bring their own shovel and bag their own sand.
Recreational Boating
All public boat launches in St. James Parish are closed to recreational traffic until further notice.
Community Events and Activities
The St. Michael’s Festival has been rescheduled to Oct. 14 and 15 due to Hurricane Nate.
Solid Waste Collection Sites
The solid waste collection sites will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and open at noon Sunday, Oct. 8.
Welcome and Tourist Information Center
The Welcome and Tourist Information Center will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and is closed Sunday, Oct. 8.
Precautionary Preparedness Actions
Residents are asked to remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains and secure loose items near homes and businesses. Also, please avoid placing debris in ditches, drainage canals, and on the side of the road that may impede drainage.
The St. James Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is monitoring weather conditions and has been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to receive the latest weather forecasts. It is imperative that residents monitor local weather stations for any weather updates.
