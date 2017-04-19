2 men found dead in separate locations early Wednesday in LaPlace

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LaPlace – Two men were found dead in separate locations in LaPlace Wednesday morning, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.



A spokesperson for the office said the first body was found about 6 a.m. as the deputies responded to the 400 block of Fir Street in a call for a medical emergency. Once arriving at the residence, deputies found the man not breathing and on the floor of the bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.



About an hour later, deputies responded to the 500 block of West Second Street in LaPlace after someone reported an unresponsive man lying in a ditch. EMS arrived on the scene and quickly called for the coroner, who pronounced the subject dead on the scene.



There was no evidence of trauma in the second case. Autopsy and toxicology reports are also pending.



Sheriff Mike Tregre said there is nothing to suggest the two cases are related.

