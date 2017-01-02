NEW ORLEANS -- The Coast Guard is investigating an oil spill in the Mississippi River Monday near Reserve, Louisiana.
According to the Coast Guard, a Custom Fuel Services' tank barge spilled 500-gallons of diesel fuel into the Mississippi River around 5 p.m. The incident occurred during a diesel fuel transfer near mile marker 137.
The diesel has been contained with boom and clean-up has begun.
The Coast Guard is monitoring the water until the fuel is completely removed.
Pollution investigators will investigate the spill Tuesday morning.
(© 2017 WWL)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs