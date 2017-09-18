Detectives investigating home invasion, rape in LaPlace, sheriff's office says

LAPLACE – St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a home invasion and rape that took place in LaPlace on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man entered a woman's home in the 1400 block of Delta Road between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., demanded money and raped her. The man then fled the home with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s office says it appears to be an isolated incident at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338, the Criminal Investigations Division at 985.652.2773. Citizens can also submit tips to the sheriff’s office by clicking here.

© 2017 WWL-TV