LaPlace homeowner kills alleged home invader, deputies say

LAPLACE, LA. - Deputies say a homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder at his LaPlace home Tuesday night.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cambridge Drive.

The homeowner told arriving deputies that he heard voices in the backyard and went to investigate. When he opened the back door, a man forced his way into the home.

The homeowner said he shot the man, later identified as 27-year-old Kalvin Ferrygood. Paramedics transported Ferrygood to a New Orleans hospital where he later died.

“The homeowner was not arrested based on statements of the homeowner, a witness, and physical and video evidence,” the sheriff’s office said.

