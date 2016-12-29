LSP: Distracted driving causes fatal crash on highway

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. -- Louisiana State Troopers say "distracted driving" is behind the two-car crash that killed two people Wednesday night.

According to LSP, 21-year-old Bryce Riggs was driving north on LA 44 while talking to his passenger, 20-year-old Brent Crochet. Police say Riggs was distracted by the conversation and drifted into the southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m., where his vehicle collided with a 2012 Kia Sportage.

Riggs and Crochet both sustained moderate injuries in the crash, according to police.

The driver of the Kia Sportage, 69-year-old Arlene Richard, was pronounced dead on the scene. One of her passengers, 91-year-old Cecile Oubre, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later died. The second passenger in Richard's vehicle, 60-year-old Evette Berthelot, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Speed and impairment are not suspected as factors in the crash, but police said routine toxicology tests are pending. Criminal charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

According to LSP, inattentive and distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.

