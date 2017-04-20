POLICE: Man booked with attempted murder after beating woman, 7-week-old child

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

LaPLACE, La -- An argument over the custody of a 7-week-old child turned violent, ending with the infant being taken to the hospital.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Ronald Lathers wanted to take his seven-week-old child from an unidentified woman who would not give up the child. Police say Lathers began hitting the woman with a closed fist while she held the child and eventually hit the infant in the head.

Police were dispatched to the scene and EMS transported both the woman and the child to a local hospital for treatment. The woman has since been released, but the 7-week-old remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Lathers was arrested and booked for attempted first degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV