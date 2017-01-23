Sheriff: Meter reader arrested for dealing drugs from parish vehicle

Bryant Daigre (Photo: St. John Parish Sheriff's office)

LAPLACE – A St. John Parish meter reader was arrested and booked after deputies said he was distributing illegal narcotics out of his parish vehicle while on duty.



Bryant Daigre Sr., 49, was booked with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon and creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled, dangerous subject.



According to a parish spokesperson, a search of Daigre’s parish vehicle uncovered more than an ounce of crack cocaine, $1,400 in cash and a digital scale.



The findings came during the execution of a search warrant. A search of Daigre’s personal vehicle also found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, more crack cocaine and material that is commonly used to manufacture crack.



“We have been working closely with the Sheriff’s Office throughout the investigation and will continue to cooperate fully, ” Parish President Natalie Robottom said “I'm extremely disappointed in the actions of this individual as this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is not representative of the majority of parish employees. The investigation is ongoing, and the employee will be afforded his due process under the Civil Service guidelines."

