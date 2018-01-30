Sheriff's office: $5,000 reward for info. on death of teen found in ditch

Colay McCovery/Image via St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office (Photo: Angel Thompson)



RESERVE – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the death of an 18-year-old who was found shot in a ditch this weekend.



Colay McCovery’s body was found in a ditch on East 27th and Farlough Streets in Reserve on Saturday around 11:50 a.m. The sheriff’s office says McCovery’s body sustained several gunshot wounds.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 822-1111. Tips can also be submitted at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office here.



© 2018 WWL-TV