St. John Parish: Stop using water now!

Due to the inability to sustain water pressure Parishwide as a result of more than 100 leaks, excessive water use, and freeze precautions, Parish President Natalie Robottom has declared a state of emergency effective 9:30 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Residents are urged to stop water use immediately in an effort to replenish potable water systems ahead of another forecasted night of freezing temperatures. Please stop water use immediately!

Stop Water Usage:

Urgent - Residents are urged to stop water usage until further notice

Little to no water pressure is affecting the Parish due to excessive use, isolated leaks and broken pipes

Businesses and homeowners with back flow preventers should monitor them regularly for leaks

Weather/Advisories:

Temperatures will warm today (mid 40s) before dropping below freezing again tonight.

Hard Freeze Warning

Wind Chill Advisory

A list of freeze precautions are available at sjbparish.com.

A pencil thin faucet drip should be used as a last resort during freezing temperatures

Please shut off water once temperatures improve

Conserve Energy:

Entergy is asking customers to reduce electricity due to high demand

Tips include: lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, delaying laundry, washing dishes, bathing until later in the day.

Don't allow warm air to escape from the home. Fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter house.

Roads:

I-10 is closed from Lafayette to Kenner

I-55 is closed in both directions

For the latest road closures, dial 511

Closures on Thursday, Jan. 18:

Public & Private Schools

Parish Government Offices

Council on Aging Centers

South Central Louisiana Technical College - Reserve Campus

All extracurricular activities are cancelled



Stay Connected:

Please monitor weather and news stations for latest updates

Parish sites will be updated throughout the day at sjbparish.com and on Facebook

Sign up for emergency text messages and emails, visit sjbparish.com and click on "Stay Connected"

