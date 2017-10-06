St. John Parish: TS Nate Preps

The latest from St. John Parish on Tropical Storm Nate preps as of 9 a.m., Oct. 6:

Weather:

- St. John Parish is currently under a State of Emergency, a Coastal Flood Advisory, a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch as Tropical Storm Nate moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.

- A storm surge watch means that life and property threatening storm surge is possible within 48 hours.

-The track of the storm did not change much overnight and is projected to most likely make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Mississippi/Alabama line.

-Storm surge amounts up to 4 to 6 feet above ground level on the east bank are possible, which could mean flooding in low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding through Saturday afternoon.

-Lac Des Allemands is also being monitored with lake levels running a ½ foot above normal.

-Tropical storm force winds are possible as early as Saturday at noon with rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Evacuations:

-Currently a voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp including Frenier and Peavine. Please seek higher ground away from coast.

-Residents in areas that are historically prone to flooding and flooded in Hurricane Isaac, especially low-lying areas near Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lac Des Allemands should begin preparations in anticipation of tropical storm conditions and possible flooding.

-This includes reviewing evacuation plans, securing homes and businesses for strong winds and possible water, picking up debris, tree limbs and garbage cans, moving cars to higher ground and aggressively monitoring weather stations for updates.

-Residents who are elderly, sick or have difficulty managing on their own are encouraged to contact family members and friends and have a plan to leave their homes should it be neccesary. For special needs, please call the Department of Health and Human Services 985-536-4955 to be triaged.

Road Closures:

-Old Hwy 51 at Ruddock

-Peavine Road

-Frenier Road

-Self-serve Sandbag Locations:

-Please bring a shovel and prepare to fill your own bags. Manpower will be there to assist from 7 am to 7 pm. After hours bags and sand will be available at those locations. Please only take what is needed.

-Intersection of Bamboo Road & Indigo Pkwy (near Lake Pontchartrain Elementary) - Replacing the Community Center Site

-Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)

-Ezekiel Jackson Park

-Westbank Complex

-Wallace, Edgard & Pleasure Bend Fire Stations.

-Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:

Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 2017 (7 am to 7 pm)

425 Captain G. Bourgeois

Power Outages:

Prepare for outages and downed power lines

Dial 1-800-9Outage to report power outages and also download the Entergy App to receive up to date outage information.

School/Office Closures/Cancellations:

No school or office closures.

All Recreational activities are cancelled for the weekend.

