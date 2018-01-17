St. John Parish under boil water advisory

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH -- Residents in St. John the Baptist Parish are under a boil water advisory after a parishwide drop in water pressure Wednesday night.

According to the parish's website, the parish has little-to-no water pressure due to excessive use, more than 100 isolated leaks and broken pipes.

Officials are also asking all businesses and homeowners with backflow preventers should monitor them regularly for leaks

