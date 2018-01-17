St. John Parish urges residents to stop water usage

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH -- Officials are urging residents in St. John the Baptist Parish to stop using their water.

According to the parish's website, the parish has little-to-no water pressure due to excessive use, isolated leaks and broken pipes. As a result, they're urging all residents to stop water usage until further notice.

They're also asking all businesses and homeowners with back flow preventers should monitor them regularly for leaks

