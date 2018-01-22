Teen struck, killed by train in LaPlace, sheriff says

LAPLACE – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train on Monday night in LaPlace, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff.



The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Street and Milton Street in LaPlace.



According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, the teen was trying to cross the railroad tracks before the train and did not make it. The sheriff says it is not known at this time if the teen was by himself when the incident occurred.

Authorities were able to recover the body of the teenager and move the train.



(story continues under video)

Neighbors in the area told Eyewitness News that the intersection where the railroad crossing is does not have lights or anything to indicate when a train is approaching. One man said that since he has moved in the area, there have been two or three accidents that occurred at the location.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL-TV