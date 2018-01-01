LAPLACE, LA. - Thousands of people are without power in LaPlace as temperatures dipped below freezing Monday morning.

According to the Entergy Louisiana outage map, more than 5,200 customers were impacted by power outages as of 9 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Parish. The outages were concentrated between Airline Highway and I-10 and I-55 near LaPlace.

As of 9:45 a.m., more than 2,500 customers were still without power.

“A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage,” an alert on the outage map said. “Power will be restored as soon as possible.”

Entergy Louisiana lists the estimated restoration time as 10:30 a.m.

Residents in lower Plaquemine's Parish also reported power outages early Monday morning. According to Entergy Louisiana, widespread outages in Plaquemines Parish began at 7:40 a.m.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, more than 3,500 customers were without power in Plaquemines Parish, with outages stretching from Port Sulphur to Pilottown.

