LAPLACE, LA. - Troopers are investigating two separate deadly crashes in LaPlace Tuesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the first crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of US 61 and Main Street.

Investigators say 58-year-old Blaine Clement was driving a motorcycle when a 2011 Dodge Nitro, driven by 60-year-old Debra Millet, disregarded a red light and struck Clement.

“Clement had the green signal while turning,” Louisiana State Police said. Clement was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

Clement was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and impairment is not suspected to be a factor for either driver. Investigators say inattentiveness while driving could be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Two hours later, troopers began investigation a second crash on LA 44 at mile post 44. Police say 25-year-old Edward Dennis was standing in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by 52-year-old Ray Morgan. The impact tossed Dennis into the westbound lane where he was hit by a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by 58-year-old Terri Bow.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, impairment and speed are not suspected as factors of the crash,” LSP said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

