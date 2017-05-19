Video shows suspect put gun to employee's head during robbery

GARYVILLE, La. – Deputies are looking for two people seen on video pointing a gun directly to a cashier’s head during a convenience store robbery.

The robbery took place on Monday, May 15, about 10:30 p.m. According to police, two people with their faces covered entered the Dollar General on LA54 and pulled out guns, demanding cash. Shortly after, one of them points his gun directly at a woman’s head, before doing the same to the other employee.

Deputies said one of the suspects is a man, the other a woman. The female is described to be in her late 20s, 5’3” with a stocky build. Authorities said she is seen in the video in all black. The man, who points his gun at both employees, is described as in his late teens, 5’4”, with a slim build.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

