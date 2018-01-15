Woman found fatally shot in LaPlace

Police lights.

LAPLACE -- Police are investigating a homicide in St. John the Baptist parish after the body of a woman apparently shot to death was found in LaPlace.

According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, officers found 39-year-old Tameka Robinson's body near the intersection of Louisiana 628 and Cardinal Street around 3 a.m.

Police did not release any other information on the investigation.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

