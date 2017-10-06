St. Tammany Parish issues emergency declaration ahead of Nate

A line of trucks waits for sandbags in St. Tammany Parish. (Photo: WWL)

COVINGTON, LA. - St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister has issued an emergency declaration ahead of potential tropical weather this weekend.

The declaration allows parish government to better coordinate local, state and federal resources. St. Tammany Parish’s emergency operation center will be activated and all parish government employees are place on-call for disaster duty assignments.

Residents are asked to abide by signs and barricades indicating high water on roads.

