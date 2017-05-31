St. Tammany Sheriff to slash workforce by 13 percent

SLIDELL – After voters rejected a tax renewal that funded the jail, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will slash its workforce by 13 percent, eliminating 104 positions, Sheriff Randy Smith announced Wednesday.

Smith said the cuts will result in approximately 35 layoffs. He said the “quick, drastic cuts” to the 2018 budget were needed to address a 10 percent revenue loss worth about $ 7.2 million dollars. Smith said the shortfall mostly affects the St. Tammany Parish Jail but the cuts will be made across the agency in order to not cripple the jail operations.

“We went through the 780 plus job positions and cut the non-essential positions that we can manage without,” Smith said in a news release. “This is extremely difficult and I hated every minute of it."

The cuts will also end the controversial transitional workforce program, known as the work release program, effective June 15.

“The manpower it takes to effectively operate the program the correct way, the upkeep of the facility, and the liability that comes along with the transitional workforce program made it an easy decision for us to discontinue it,” Smith said.

Smith said that no law enforcement positions will be laid off. The Sheriff's Office said the reduction will save approximately $5.3 million.

The Sheriff's Office will also slash capital and operating funds by more than $3.5 million. These cuts will impact patrol cars, police equipment, technology, travel, education and training.

In addition, the sheriff will not give cost of living or merit raises to any employees in the 2018 fiscal year.

Smith also plans on transferring almost all post-conviction inmates to facilities run by the state Department of Corrections. The move will reduce the inmate population at the St. Tammany Parish Jail by 33 percent from 1,212 inmates to 876 inmates. Only inmates who are assigned to parish maintenance and cleanup duties will remain in the sheriff's custody.

The Sheriff's Office will continue to house federal inmates, according to Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.

“These decisions have been very difficult, but necessary to make,” Smith said. “My primary concern is that we do not jeopardize public safety and that we continue to keep our citizens safe. This is my number one priority.”

