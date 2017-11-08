NEW ORLEANS -- Still getting those annoying "robocalls?" Well, it's only getting worse with an uptick in "spoofing calls" according to the Louisiana Attorney General.

This morning, Matt Hahney received at least one robocall before leaving for work.

"There's been numbers from Colorado, Missouri, Texas," Hahney said. And the list goes on-and-on. One number, 314-888-6251, has called his cellphone about six times in the past 24 hours.

"I'm in the marine insurance business, so every call is important," Hahney said. "(I'm) frustrated more than anything."

Aaron Foss founded a web service that blocks those calls, NoMoRobo.com. His company compiles a list of numbers reported to be robocalls and lets users know what kind of call is coming in.

"Yeah these robo callers are crazy, they have so many ways of getting your number," Foss said. "It's absolutely getting worse, especially that neighbor spoofing where it looks like its coming from down the street."

Neighbor spoofing he says is what has caused a noticeable increase in calls.

"Last summer that accounted for about two percent of all the robocalls. This summer, 20 percent," he said.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry is telling people to watch out for the spoofing scam.

"If we get our hands on them, there can be both state and federal charges to these crimes," Landry said.

Landry's office gives out the following advice to avoid "spoofing" scams:

If you get a strange call from a government phone number, hang up. If you want to check it out, visit the official (.gov) website for contact information.

Do not give out – or confirm – your personal or financial information to someone who calls.

Never pay someone who calls out of the blue, even if the name or number on the caller ID looks legitimate.

Do not wire money or send money using a reloadable card.

If pressured to act immediately, just hang up; that is a sure sign of a scam.

And the AG wants people to report robocall numbers to his office, through the consumer protection hotline at, 1-800-351-4889.

In the meantime, Hahney says his best option is to try and block out the numbers as they come in.

© 2017 WWL-TV