State offers free vaccines during flu crisis

Louisiana is offering free flu shots on Jan. 31 as an effort to stem the state's worst epidemic in decades where the immunization director said 700 or more people here could die.

“In more severe seasons, the flu causes approximately 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana," Dr. Frank Welch said in a statement. "We are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the 2017-18 flu season.”

The vaccines will be offered at more than 55 parish health units across the state from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's available to anyone who hasn't received a vaccine this flu season.

“Louisiana is experiencing a severe flu season, and the flu strain we are seeing now is one that typically causes more severe illness, and results in higher hospitalization rates and deaths,” Welch said.

Walk-ups are welcome. Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one, but insurance isn't required.

"I've been doing this job for 20 years, and I've never seen the flu season here so aggressive so early," Welch said in a previous interview with USA Today Network.

Welch said he fears hundreds may die in Louisiana from flu-related deaths this year.

"That's a hard thing to determine because the flu is very opportunistic," he said. "A patient might not die from the flu itself, but from other illnesses or conditions exacerbated by the flu."

Welch said the number of Louisianans seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms is about 10 percent of the population, almost double the percentage during last year's peak season, which is February.

"It's unprecedented," he said. "This is a freight train."

And there's no hiding from it. Every region of the state is affected.

"It's terrible everywhere," he said. "It's widespread."

Welch said there are three strains of flu infecting Louisianans this season, including two type A strains (H3N2 and H1N1) and a B virus.

He said the A strains, especially the H3N2, are generally more aggressive and more severe.

"The H3N2 is the freight train I was telling you about," he said.

To find the clinic nearest to you, visit ldh.la.gov/NoCostFluVaccines.

