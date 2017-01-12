State Senator pleads no contest to domestic abuse battery

GONZALES -- A state senator whose district includes parts of Lafourche and Assumption parishes has been sentenced to jail over allegations that he bit his wife's arm during a dispute over a cellphone at their Geismar home in July.

State Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse battery.

Judge Frank Foil sentenced Brown to 30 days in jail but suspended all but two days of that sentence. The judge also ordered Brown to pay a $300 fine and complete 64 hours of community service.



State Representative Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans, renewed her call for Brown to resign after the plea and sentence.



“We live in a state where domestic abuse is all too often treated as some minor offense – where the powerful can overlook and dismiss violence against women,” she said in a statement. “It is time we stand together… and say that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Brown previously pleaded no contest in September to a misdemeanor simple battery charge stemming from allegations that he punched a girlfriend during a dispute in 2015.

