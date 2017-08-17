WWL
State Trooper reportedly going 100 mph in fatal Pounte Coupee wreck

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 12:02 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

POINTE COUPEE, La. -- An off-duty state trooper reached speeds of more than 100 mph just before a fatal crash last month, according to The Advocate.

The wreck killed a 64-year-old Lottie man and also injured the trooper, Christopher Kelley, who was driving to New Orleans at the time of the crash to work a Mardi Gras detail.

Kelley was reportedly driving a state-issued Chevrolet Tahoe, but sources close to the investigation told The Advocate he wasn't responding to an emergency call when the wreck happened.

