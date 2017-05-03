State wants flood insurance loss deadline pushed back again

Kemberley Corbitt's home was devastated by August's floods. It is estimated that she needs $140,000 to rebuild her home and another $110,000 to raise it to proper levels now required. Her flood insurance check is for $87,000. (Photo: T.J. Pipitone)

The state of Louisiana is asking FEMA for a fourth extension for August flood victims to file their final insurance claims.

State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, with the support of Gov. John Bel Edwards, says he will mail a letter Thursday to FEMA’s top insurance administrator, formally asking the agency to give all victims of the August floods in south Louisiana until Sept. 1 to file their Proof of Loss forms.

Right now, the Proof of Loss deadline is set for the end of next week, May 12.

If the deadline is extended to Sept. 1, it would give all flood victims at least a year since their loss to file. FEMA says losses from these floods all occurred between Aug. 9, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2016.

The deadline for policyholders to file a final Proof of Loss form to FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program is typically 60 days after a flood occurs. But the floods that hit south Louisiana last August were far from typical: They led to 30,000 claims, and NFIP director Roy Wright says it’s the largest inland flooding event in the federal program’s 50-year history.

The last time a flood was this catastrophic was Hurricane Sandy, and FEMA ended up giving claimants two full years to file their Proof of Loss forms for that event.

Donelon successfully requested three previous extensions for the August floods by arguing that many claimants were still dealing with difficulties with contractors and adjusters, and he reiterates that concern in an advance copy of letter he plans to send Thursday.



