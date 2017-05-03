Statistics: Police officers hardly ever convicted for deadly use of force

NEW ORLEANS -- Police rarely face charges after a deadly encounter with a civilian. When they do, the case rarely ends with a conviction.

Campaign Zero is a police reform campaign whose goal is to reduce police violence. The group started collecting data on deadly encounters with police in 2014, after the deadly shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Since then they've tracked 5,066 incidents involving use of deadly force by police officers. Of those cases, 97 ended with an officer being charged with a crime and only 13 cases ended with an officer convicted. That's less than one percent.

Samuel Sinyangwe, co-founder of Campaign Zero, says the statistics show conviction rates for police is much lower than a regular civilian.

"I think it's important to add numbers to what a lot of folks have felt for a long time and that is that there is no justice when a police officer kills a member of the black community and what we see in the numbers is that it is nearly impossible for this justice system to bring officers involved in these cases to justice. it is so rare," Sinyangwe said.

Other high-profile cases involving deadly use of force with police include Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Rodney Hess and most recently, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Texas.

