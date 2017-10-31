Store clerk stole $21,000 worth of lottery tickets, sheriff's office says

HAMMOND- A convenience store clerk was arrested after stealing $21,000 worth of lottery tickets, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Charish Granier Watson, 41, is accused of generating several Louisiana Lottery tickets for herself at the convenience store she was an employee of. After a review of financial reports, video surveillance and scheduling records, it was determined that Watson was responsible for stealing lottery tickets over the span of four months, totaling $21,000 worth of tickets.

Watson confessed to the theft and stated she “only” cashed out approximately $3,000 of the winnings, the sheriff’s office says.

