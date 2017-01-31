Stores shuffle locations inside Lakeside, but spokesman says its good for business

METAIRIE, La. – If you’ve walked around Lakeside Mall lately, you might have noticed some stores are switching retail spaces.

Officials said the moves aren’t because stores are closing, but to keep the mall fresh and lively.

Where Banana Republic once was, now fresh drywall is being installed. In May of last year, Gap Inc. announced that 75 Old Navy and Banana Republic stores would be shut down but Tricia Phillpott with Lakeside Mall said their store wasn’t a part of those closures.

“It was a successful place for them,” said Phillpott.

She explained that the space they were in just didn’t fit what they now needed.

“So what we’ve done in this case, is Express is actually moving into the Banana Republic space, and there is a new retailer who will open their first store in the Express space,” Phillpott said.

Jerry Bologna with the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission said that kind movement for the mall is a good thing.

“They’ve been successful in moving tenants around to keep that mall lively and to improve their tenant mix constantly,” said Bologna.

In the last year and a half, officials said they’ve brought in several big name retailers including Madewell, Athleta, LuLu Lemon, Vans, and Starbucks.

“If we kept those tenants in the same spaces year after year the mall would look the same 30 years from now as it does today,” said Phillpott.

Bologna said that wouldn’t be a good way for the mall to go toe-to-toe with the popularity of online shopping.

“There’s the inequity of not having to pay the sales tax for some of those online retailers but secondly it’s just a convenience factor as well,” he said. “People are preferring to stay home or shop from their mobile phone.”

With several new stores planning to open at Lakeside Mall in the near future and major renovations happening, officials believe mall shopping isn’t going anywhere.

Express plans to be in the new space and open by back to school time later this year.

