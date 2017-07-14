Street closures underway Saturday morning for Coach Summit workout

NEW ORLEANS- Several streets in the CBD will be shutting down tonight to prepare for a "Mass Workout Event" Saturday morning.

All this week, more than 20,000 people have attended the Team Beachbody Coach Summit.

"It was a time for us to come together and really just celebrate, do some live workouts and it's really been really cool to have that vibe all in one spot," Lindsay Maloney from Cleveland, Ohio said.

"You think that you're just one coach in one small town and then you come here and realize, 'Oh my gosh,' like there's something so much bigger behind all of this and it's so much more than you know , just losing weight or getting fit," Jillian Alexander from Flint, Michigan said.

Because of the huge turnout for the coach summit, several streets are shutting down tonight in the CBD. Starting at 11 p.m., Poydras from Loyola to South Claiborne, along with South Robertson and LaSalle from Perdido to Poydras. streets will close.

All roads are expected to reopen at 11am tomorrow after the big workout.

