WWL
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Strong disinfectant forces partial evacuation of Yenni Building

WWLTV 2:13 PM. CDT June 08, 2017

ELMWOOD, La. – Thirteen people were brought to a hospital and three floors of the Joseph S. Yenni Building temporarily evacuated after a strong odor caused some people to say they had trouble breathing.

East Bank Consolidated Fire Department Chief Joe Greco said the building’s cleaning staff sprayed a disinfectant that was apparently too strong for the building’s ventilation system to handle.

The fire department cleared the fifth, sixth and seventh floors as a precautionary measure before reopening the building about 12:30.

Greco said the people who went to the hospital were brought there out of an abundance of caution.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories