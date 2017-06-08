Strong disinfectant forces partial evacuation of Yenni Building

ELMWOOD, La. – Thirteen people were brought to a hospital and three floors of the Joseph S. Yenni Building temporarily evacuated after a strong odor caused some people to say they had trouble breathing.
East Bank Consolidated Fire Department Chief Joe Greco said the building’s cleaning staff sprayed a disinfectant that was apparently too strong for the building’s ventilation system to handle.
The fire department cleared the fifth, sixth and seventh floors as a precautionary measure before reopening the building about 12:30.
Greco said the people who went to the hospital were brought there out of an abundance of caution.
