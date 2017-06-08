Strong disinfectant forces partial evacuation of Yenni Building

The Joseph S. Yenni Building in Elmwood. (Photo: WWL-TV file photo)

ELMWOOD, La. – Thirteen people were brought to a hospital and three floors of the Joseph S. Yenni Building temporarily evacuated after a strong odor caused some people to say they had trouble breathing.

East Bank Consolidated Fire Department Chief Joe Greco said the building’s cleaning staff sprayed a disinfectant that was apparently too strong for the building’s ventilation system to handle.

The fire department cleared the fifth, sixth and seventh floors as a precautionary measure before reopening the building about 12:30.

Greco said the people who went to the hospital were brought there out of an abundance of caution.

© 2017 WWL-TV