Student-run non-profit donates 210 Christmas meals



NEW ORLEANS – Christmas is just two days away and local kids are in the giving spirit trying to brighten the holidays for families all over New Orleans.



Susan Sirois opened her first Christmas present and now has everything she needs for her Christmas meal. She is one of hundreds that received a box full of food for the holidays.



“I feel very blessed that we were able to get some help,” Sirois said.



And the elves who delivered the meals were all students.



“It’s a true blessing to be able to do this,” student Ben Brodnax said.



The program, called Hams for Fams, was born three years ago after Jesuit High School had to turn away needs families during it’s Thanksgiving drive.



“We decided that we wanted to do something else, do something more. So, we started this Christmas drive and we named it Hams for Fams and that first year we fed 20 families, last year we fed 103 and this year we are feeding 210,” student Jack Quaglino said.



Hundreds of high school and college students joined up the group’s efforts and helped package and deliver the boxes to families in need.



Benton Moore got his wisdom teeth removed but he did not let surgery get in the way of something he looks forward to every year.



“The best part for me about this whole thing has been doing it all with my friends and being able to meet the people that we have donated too,” Moore said.



Hams for Fams is operated from private donations. If you would like to donate for next year’s meals, click here.



© 2017 WWL-TV