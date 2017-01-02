Sugar Bowl fans gear up for one of the oldest bowl games in the country

NEW ORLEANS - College football fans from both Auburn and Oklahoma are gearing up for the annual AllState Sugar Bowl Monday.

"I'm loving it, walking around, everybody is friendly, you see a whole lot of Sooner fans and a lot of Auburn fans," Michael Broad, an Oklahoma fan said.

Some fans said they drove and others said they got off the plane and walked to Bourbon Street for the fun activities before Monday night's game.

"Last night was like the New Year's Eve out here, it was great, I just walked around a little bit," David Jones an Auburn fan said.

While some said this was the first time experience in New Orleans, others said they are prepared to handle the tailgate before the game.

Some said they're going to eat, and drink responsibly before heading to dome

The Sugar Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games going into its 83rd year.

Allstate Sugar Bowl officials say the economic impact in the last 10 years the game has been held since Katrina reached $2,500,000,000.

Oklahoma takes on Auburn at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:30 p.m.

