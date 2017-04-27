Sunblock for students: La. House says no prescription needed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A prescription for sunscreen? The Louisiana House has overwhelmingly agreed that public school students should be able to carry sunblock without a doctor's permission or their school's blessing.



Lawmakers voted 99-1 Thursday to spell out that a student "may possess and self-apply sunscreen" at school, on a school bus or at a school function.



The proposal heads next to the Senate for debate.



Ville Platte Rep. Bernard LeBas, a Democrat, says he sponsored the bill as a cancer-fighting measure and to address allowances for sunscreen use that vary from school district to district.



Rep. Patricia Smith, a Baton Rouge Democrat, voted against the measure after unsuccessfully trying to require students in kindergarten through the fifth grade to have a school employee apply the sunscreen.

