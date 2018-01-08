

NEW ORLEANS – A man stole a bike that was locked to a “rigged” street sign on North Rampart Street last month, and the owner of the bike is warning other bikers of the incident.



In a surveillance video posted to the group Stolen Bikes NOLA by Facebook user Ray Moose Jackson, a man casually unscrews a street sign that Jackson’s bike is locked to.



After the man unscrews the top of the sign, he then lifts the bike and takes off on it. The man was able to steal the bike in less than two minutes.



Jackson wrote that he doesn’t expect for his bike to be returned, but wanted to warn others of “rigged” signs.



“I don't expect to get the bike back, but y'all make sure you lock up properly. This was a rigged sign,” Jackson wrote.



