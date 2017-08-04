Suspect in St. Charles shooting stalked victim for miles, sheriff says
The man accused of shooting an ATM company employee in the arm during a botched robbery in Boutte stalked his victim as he made his way from a bank in Elmwood to a drive-thru line in Boutte, waiting for the right moment to try to steal the cash he had, St
WWLTV 5:07 PM. CDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Teen suspect to face first-degree murder charge in…Aug. 4, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
-
'I can't lose you' - daughter's recollection of high…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
Contractors' group blasts city's Bourbon Street…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:22 p.m.