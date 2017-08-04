Suspect in St. Charles shooting stalked victim for miles, sheriff says

(Photo: Photo via St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. CHARLES PARISH -- The man accused of shooting an ATM company employee in the arm during a botched robbery in Boutte stalked his victim as he made his way from a bank in Elmwood to a drive-thru line in Boutte, waiting for the right moment to try to steal the cash he had, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said Friday.

“This perpetrator obviously was willing to go to great lengths to get that cash that he saw,” Champagne said in announcing the arrest of 19-year-old Damon Bryant. “Something bad was going to happen somewhere that morning, and it was going to be the first place the victim stopped.”

Bryant was arrested Thursday evening in Avondale and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery after authorities staked out his home. Champagne said surveillance footage connected him to the shooting.

In addition to the shooting in St. Charles, he’s suspected in three armed robberies in Jefferson Parish, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Lopinto. He was booked in Jefferson on five counts of armed robbery and a count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, jail records showed.

Champagne said the shooting began as a crime of opportunity.

The victim picked up a large amount of cash from a Capital One branch in Elmwood Wednesday morning, where Bryant happened to be at the same time.

The victim, a courier whose job is to refill ATM’s with cash, was bound for Thibodaux but decided to stop for food in St. Charles Parish after crossing the Huey P. Long Bridge.

Bryant trailed the victim to a Burger King drive-thru line and finally made his move as the victim began to drive away, Champage said.

The victim was able to see Bryant and put up his arm in a “defensive posture,” leading him to be hit in the arm. “But for the grace of God and maybe a couple of inches of aim, we could’ve had a deceased victim lying in the parking lot of that Burger King ,” Champagne said.

Bryant fled, leading to a brief lockdown of nearby Hahnville High School where teachers and students were preparing for the start of school.

“This could’ve turned out much worse than it did,” Champagne said.

