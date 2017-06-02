Suspect sought in Canal Street shoplifting

Image: NOPD (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a woman they say is responsible for shoplifting at a Canal Street pharmacy last week.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 12:32 p.m. at the Walgreens at North Carrollton Avenue and Canal Street on May 25.

Police say a white woman with a bloody right eye and wearing disposable patient scrubs was seen shoplifting from the store. The woman also wore a black wrist brace on her right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD 1st District detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (5040 822-1111.

