Suspect wanted in Holiday Drive shoplifting

IMAGE: New Orleans Police

NEW ORLEANS –Police have identified a man wanted for stealing from a Ross Dress for Less Store.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive on May 28, 2017. Police say the man took multiple items and walked out of the store without paying.

The man was later identified as Shawn P. Miller, 43. He is wanted for theft of goods under $500.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Fourth District Crime Detectives at 504-658-6040. Residents can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV